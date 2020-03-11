This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch League events have been canceled through the spring months due to concerns about the worldwide spread of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus. Any event scheduled before May 1 won’t occur as planned, Activision Blizzard announced today.

“The health and safety of employees, fans, players, teams, and partners is paramount to Activision Blizzard Esports,” the company said. “After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are canceling all Overwatch League events scheduled for March and April.”

Due to this sudden cancellation, the Overwatch League is looking at a total of 11 canceled homestands across the globe along with two unscheduled events. Yesterday, the Paris Eternal confirmed that their homestand would be canceled due to the government’s limit on public gatherings.

All of the Overwatch League homestands affected are listed below.

Florida Mayhem: March 14 and 15

Atlanta Reign: March 21 and 22

San Francisco Shock: March 28 and 29

London Spitfire: March 28 and 29

Dallas Fuel: April 4 and 5

Washington Justice: April 4 and 5

Paris Eternal: April 11 and 12

A tournament including Pacific West teams that was labeled “to be announced”: April 11 and 12

Toronto Defiant: April 18 to 19

Los Angeles Valiant: April 18 to 19

Dallas Fuel: April 25 to 26

Boston Uprising: April 25 to 26

The midseason tournment, which had not yet chosen a venue or date, would be scheduled for the last week of April.

These are the latest in a line of homestands canceled for the Overwatch League, which experienced six homestand cancellations in China and South Korea over the past few months.

After May 1, events may continue to go on as planned. “No adjustments have been made for any other scheduled Overwatch League events,” the company said. “We will share additional updates, as needed.”