Overwatch League Grand Finals tickets on sale June 7

Pack your bags, Overwatch League fans: we’re going to Philadelphia. The 2019 Grand Finals will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on September 29. Tickets to attend will go on sale Friday, June 7. A presale is currently going on for Overwatch League social media followers and those who have previously purchased Overwatch League tickets.

Tickets for the Grand Finals will be available in a variety of tiers to suit many budgets. Basic tickets begin at $49. A $39 “Master” upgrade gets fans a dedicated entrance, Grand Finals bag, and a lanyard. The “Grandmaster” upgrade includes all “Master” perks and a meet-and-greet session with unspecified Overwatch League players as well as early entrance to the game. All floor seats, closest to the action, include the “Master” upgrade.

For the Overwatch League fan who is going to Philadelphia for the experience of a lifetime, the Ultimate Master Seat package is right up their alley. For $299, fans get all the “Grandmaster” upgrades and a seat in the first three rows on the floor. They receive on-site parking, a concierge service, and a Soldier: 76 statue for players to sign. The seriously cushy package also includes waiter service during the game.

By using the code “BEST” on the Wells Fargo Center website, fans can have a chance to access presale tickets. Additionally, if you’ve purchased tickets for an Overwatch League game or last year’s Grand Finals, check your email for an access code. The presale window is for today, June 5, only. All tickets will be available on Friday, June 7 through the Wells Fargo Center site.