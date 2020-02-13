Overwatch Feb. 12 patch: Full notes and updates

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Less than a week after Blizzard Entertainment pushed an Overwatch patch out on the game’s Public Test Region, the changes have arrived on live servers. Although today’s patch is a relatively smaller one, fans of the game can now begin testing the changes in quickplay and competitive matches across all platforms.

Only four heroes have ended up on Blizzard’s radar for today’s PC patch. Of the four, only one is receiving buffs: Symmetra. Wrecking Ball, Widowmaker, and Brigitte have all received nerfs this week.

Blizzard has also introduced two new changes specifically for console users. And although these changes are limited in number, they should help shape the console meta and aid those Overwatch fans reliant on aim-assist.

Here’s everything included in the Feb. 12 Overwatch patch.

Brigitte

Repair Pack

Armor over-heal reduced from 75 to 50 armor

HPS decreased from 60 to 55

Symmetra

Photon Projector (secondary fire)

Damage buffed to 140 from 120

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss

Time for scoped shots to charge increased from 0.75 to 0.9 seconds

Wrecking Ball

Piledriver

Air control loss caused to enemies hit by Piledriver reduced from one second to 0.5 seconds

Console-only changes:

Ana

Biotic Rifle

Projectile size for allied targets increased from 0.3 to 0.4

Symmetra

Sentry Turret