Overwatch fans can earn sprays for watching the Overwatch League grand finals

The Overwatch League season two grand finals are just around the corner and fans of the game can celebrate the festivities when the series kicks off by tuning in to the Twitch broadcast to earn exclusive sprays.

Fans who watch at least one hour of matches during the grand finals will receive the Wrecking Ball Watch Party spray. Viewers who log a second hour will also receive the Grand Finals Trophy icon. Those who watch a full three hours will receive an additional spray named Payload Watch Party.

The promotion begins with the start of the first match and ends with the final game of the series, meaning the pre and post-show won’t count toward hours watched.

To be eligible to receive the sprays, fans will need to watch the broadcast from Twitch, the Overwatch League app or website, or Battle.net. Those who are watching from Twitch will need to ensure that they’ve properly linked their Battle.net to their Twitch account in the Connections tab from the account settings menu. If not, they’ll need to click on the Connect button and follow the steps to link the two accounts.

The San Francisco Shock will take on the Vancouver Titans to see which team will be crowned the season two champions when the Overwatch League 2019 grand finals kick off on Sept. 29 at 2pm CT.