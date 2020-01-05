Overwatch fans call on Blizzard to create new firefighter skins to raise money for Australian wildfires

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The world could always use more heroes, and there’s never been a better time to stand up than now. Overwatch fans from around the globe are raising their voices and calling on Blizzard Entertainment to launch a new charity campaign in support of those affected by the fires ravaging across Australia.

One fan posted to Reddit today and suggested two charity skins for Australia’s Overwatch representatives, Roadhog and Junkrat, in the form of new firefighter looks for the heroes. The post sparked an influx of support from others in the Overwatch community, with fans theorizing on what the skins could look like and vowing to contribute to the cause.

Hey Blizzard, any chance of whipping up a couple of firefighter skins for Junkrat and Roadhog to raise money for the Aussie wildfires? r/Overwatch: Subreddit for all things Overwatch™, the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment.

Roadhog’s mask could be replaced with one firefighters use to guard against smoke and his hook could be a water hose, as one fan suggested. Junkrat could have water balloons for ammo and he could don the traditional firefighter protective hat—similar to Mei in her own firefighter skin.

Blizzard has held multiple charity campaigns across its numerous titles in the past, including Overwatch. Last year, Blizzard launched its Pink Mercy campaign, during which the developer sold a $15 skin for the support hero and donated all proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In July, the developer announced it had raised over $12.7 million for the charity.

The Australian wildfires began in September and, according to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, could ravage the country for several more months. A total of 24 people, including volunteer firefighters, have died since the fires began and thousands of houses have been destroyed in New South Wales, Australia’s most populated state. Almost 15 million acres have burned across the country, with over half of those acres belonging to NSW. The NSW Rural Fire Service logged 139 fires burning across the state as of early this morning—but of those fires, only half are contained.

Humans aren’t the only ones taking the brunt of the damage. Nearly half a billion animals have reportedly been killed by the fires, whether directly or as a result of the destruction of their food and homes, according to professor and Australian biodiversity expert Chris Dickman with the University of Sydney.

A number of nonprofit organizations have ways for people to contribute to the cause, including the World Wildlife Fund Australia and the Australian Red Cross, which is actively helping thousands of people evacuate and in recovery centers.