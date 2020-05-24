Overwatch fan gives Widowmaker robotic spider legs in the Workshop mode—and it’s terrifying

There’s never an end to the creativity that flows out of the Overwatch community. One fan shared their Workshop creation with the Overwatch community today, showing off a new shiny set of robotic legs for everyone’s favorite spider-inspired sniper, Widowmaker.

Therister created a set of four gangly legs for the hero, which sprout out of Widowmaker’s back. She remains suspended in the air while using the legs to traverse around the map, although she briefly returns to the ground upon crouching.

Whenever the player moves the camera, Widowmaker’s robotic legs automatically shift accordingly in a rather creepy fashion. The legs cross each other when moving side to side, and when the player makes their way through the tunnel on King’s Row, the legs grip the sides of the walls like a real spider.

Therister has given Widowmaker the ability to scale buildings with her robotic legs. Instead of relying on her grapple, the sniper sticks to walls using her new limbs, which allow her to access hard-to-reach places such as rooftops by simply jumping into the air and attaching herself to nearby walls.

Although you won’t be able to take Widowmaker’s new robotic limbs into your ranked matches, you can try out the mod for yourself using code 5D4FX in Overwatch‘s Workshop mode.