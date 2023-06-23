Overwatch fan creates skin-themed team comps for players looking to optimize their meme game

Overwatch 2 has 37 heroes, and among them, there are countless combinations of potential team compositions. But one fan has generated what might be the best collection of team comps yet.

Sifting through the hero gallery to find the most thematically aligned skins in the game, this gamer recently created seven unique team compositions that will make any group of players looking to take on Open Queue look fresh as a cohesive unit.

Nearly all of these team comps break the role queue formatting of two support, two DPS, and one tank, so you’ll only be able to truly live out your best memes if you go to Open Queue where there are no restrictions on players selecting certain classes. But it’ll be well worth your while based on how magnificent some of these teams look.

There are seven team comps in total with a variety of themes, including the following: Bee-Tier, Under the Sea-Tier, Overwatch & Chill, Leaves Chat, Pirate Shippers, First (Fight) Responders, and Literal Bots.

Pirate Shippers and First (Fight) Responders both include the standard role queue composition. So if you’re five-stacking with your friends, you can hypothetically execute these skin-matching teams without going to Open Queue. But the bumblebee-themed “Bee-Tier” and ice-themed “Overwatch & Chill” comps look so fresh, it’d be difficult to resist a little bit of Open Queue action.

Meanwhile, if you and your friends don’t own a wide range of Overwatch skins, the “Literal Bots” comp is the easiest to execute because it is simply the base skin for the game’s five Omnic heroes. If you choose to run that comp, though, be warned. Zenyatta is the only support of the bunch, and his healing throughput isn’t exactly the highest in the game. To win a match as the “Literal Bots,” you might need to be in a lobby against, well, literal bots.

