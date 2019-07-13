Overwatch fan creates motion-sensing D.Va controllers

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Every D.Va player has secretly wondered what it would be like to pilot a MEKA in real life. Thanks to a dedicated fan with a whole lot of programming knowledge, that dream is closer to becoming a reality. Reddit user Medistream created motion-sensing controllers that replicate the ones D.Va uses within Overwatch.

D.Va is a professional gamer turned pilot of a fighter robot, called a MEKA, within the Overwatch universe. The controls visible when playing as D.Va resemble two joysticks that she uses to move around, shoot, and defend herself. Medistream created two controllers that use complex programming and wiring to recreate these joysticks along with the exact buttons D.Va uses in-game.

r/Overwatch – I Made Overwatch D.VA Motion Controller !!! (game play at 5:33) r/Overwatch: Subreddit for all things Overwatch™, the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment.

D.Va’s primary rocket fire is enabled with two triggers on the underside of the controllers. Tilting the controllers allows the player to move around, thanks to a gyroscope placed within the design. Pressing the top buttons triggers D.Va’s Defense Matrix. By tilting the joysticks inward, the player can use D.Va’s boost to fly at an enemy.

Medistream even demonstrates popular “combos” used when playing D.Va in their video. It’s often a good idea to “dive” at an enemy using boost, coupled with either D.Va’s primary or secondary fire. By tilting the controllers at the right time, Medistream triggers the boost and missile fire. As a bonus, it looks really cool when they do it.

While there are some hiccups with the design, it’s truly an impressive feat of programming. If you’d like to try and create your own D.Va controllers, a good portion of Medistream’s video goes through the technology used to enable these features.

Despite the begging of many fans in the comments, these won’t be available for sale unless Blizzard decides to create their own D.Va controllers.