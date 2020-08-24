Overwatch Experimental patch notes for Aug. 24

Blizzard released new patch notes for Overwatch’s experimental mode today and the emphasis this time around is on “damage and healing output.”

As a part of this week’s experimental mode, the damage and healing capacity of numerous characters has been reduced by the developers taking away a little bit of ammunition.

The move comes as an alternative to simply reducing the raw damage or healing of any given hero’s abilities. But there are some damage reductions coming as well.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Experimental update in Overwatch.

Ammo

Ana: Reduced from 14 to 12.

Ashe: Reduced from 15 to 12.

Baptiste: Reduced from 12 to 10.

Zarya: Ammo cost increased from 20 to 25.

Widowmaker: Ammo increased from 30 to 35, but scoped ammo cost increased from three to five.

Orisa: Projectile speed reduced from 30 to 25.

McCree: Recovery increased from 0.42 to 0.50.

Pharah: Recovery increased from 0.75 to 0.85.

Damage and healing

Widowmaker: Scoped shots now have damage falloff from 60 to 85 meters.

Symmetra: Secondary fire damage reduced from 140 to 120.

Junkrat: Impact damage reduced from 50 to 40.

Bapiste: Total healing reduced from 150 to 75.

Ashe: Aim-down sights damage reduced from 85 to 80.

Moira: Lingering heal reduced from four to two seconds, but healing per second increased from 65 to 70. Healing resource consumption increased from 11 to 14.

Additionally, the patch will make beam-type damage increased against armor across all heroes from 20 percent to 30 percent.

While healing and damage were changed across a range of characters, the fact that the health pools of all heroes has remained the same might make it a little bit harder to take down those 200 HP targets that are often easily eliminated.

To help understand how the changes might affect the live game, Blizzard is using a 2-2-2 Role Queue rule set for this week as well.

This Experimental Card is live for testing on the Overwatch servers as of Aug. 24. The card will remain in place for at least a week while the community tests these new changes.