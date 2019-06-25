This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

In an attempt to add more accessibility to the game, Overwatch has enabled subtitles in its latest patch on the Public Test Realm (PTR). Players can now select from multiple subtitle options to enhance their gaming experience when, previously, the game offered no support for closed captioning.

Patch 1.38 on the PTR also includes a variety of additions to the Overwatch Workshop and some small bug fixes. Subtitles are the highlight of the patch and seem to be the latest change to add accessibility to Overwatch.

The new feature was “created to improve the gameplay experience for players that are deaf or hard of hearing,” said developers in the 1.38 patch notes.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment.

Subtitles can be accessed under “Sound” in the Options menu. No subtitles is the default setting, so players have to opt-in to the new feature. The subtitles are located in the bottom middle section of a player’s screen and give three lines of subtitles at a time. Each line of dialogue is proceeded by the player’s name and the hero they’re playing; friendly players get blue text, enemy players get red text.

Players can choose between three different options that offer varying amounts of information during game play. “Everything” means that every hero ultimate, voice line, and interaction is represented on the subtitle screen. This is useful, but could get annoying very quickly.

“Everything” setting; screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment.

“Critical Gameplay + Conversations” appears, for now, to be nearly the same as “Everything.” Enemy ultimates and voice lines are prioritized, as are conversations between heroes. “Critical Gameplay” shows friendly and enemy ultimate usage, as well as lines necessary to succeed within the game.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment.

In a brief testing session, we found that these subtitles may need some work. “Critical Gameplay” works as intended, though some ultimates (especially Pharah’s Barrage) seem to not trigger a subtitle. The three-line subtitle section is also quickly overwhelmed if a friendly player spams voice lines. That’s why this feature is on the PTR, however; it will only get better if players help improve it.

Subtitles are the latest in a line of accessibility options added to Overwatch. October 2018, developers added colorblind options that players could tweak to their needs. Though the change was intended to help those who experienced full or selective color blindness, many players enjoyed the ability to change the colors of certain game elements.

In April 2018, while playing the Storm Rising event with streamers, Overwatch lead designer Jeff Kaplan expressed that the team was not satisfied with only a few accessibility options.

“We’re not done adding improvements. I think hearing impaired, we could do more too,” he said. Kaplan expressed that the team was “very excited to do a subtitle system.”