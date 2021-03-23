Overwatch adds mysterious Junkrat spray

We don’t know who Leon is, but “Venomous” is an instant hit.

The latest Overwatch update may have brought two new skins to the game, but a cryptic, cartoonish Junkrat spray has players looking for answers.

Two Overwatch League celebration skins, the Good vs. Evil MVP skin and the Midas Roadhog skin for the San Francisco Shock, were added with today’s update. Fans assumed those were the only items included with the update, but there was another surprise in store.

When players checked the “What’s New” section of the Hero Gallery, which displays recently added cosmetic items, a new Junkrat spray showed up. It’s titled “‘Venomous’ by Leon” but includes no other explanation as to the origin or meaning of the cosmetic.

The spray itself is artwork of Junkrat’s face, created in a style that resembles that of popular cartoons like Rick and Morty. It’s Junkrat’s default expression—joy over a bigger, badder explosive—rendered by hand.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Reddit commenters and fans on social media are already theorizing about the origin of the mysterious spray. Even though no information has been given within Overwatch itself, the spray is already a big hit. Many people asking about the spray are doing so because they’ve already bought and equipped it.

The Overwatch team has not yet commented on the spray, which is the only cosmetic in the game right now with direct artist credit.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.