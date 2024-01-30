Overwatch 2’s Year of the Dragon event teases new Mercy skin, but cosmetics nowhere to be found yet

Overwatch 2‘s Year of the Dragon event just went live, celebrating the Lunar New Year with its yearly limited time event. But there’s a couple anticipated cosmetics which aren’t available for players yet.

Players quickly found out that there was little in the way of new stuff to dig into shortly after logging into Overwatch 2 when the event launched today at 1pm CT, most notably the new skin for Mercy that was teased a few months back. Overwatch 2’s transition from a paid game to a free-to-play one means more monetization in the store, which also means skins like Mercy’s and other new event skins are tied to the store as opposed to things like loot boxes or in-game challenges.

As for the new Mercy skin, it’s currently nowhere to be found just yet. But we did get our best look at it so far.

Mercy’s new skin in Overwatch 2

It looks great, but it can’t be bought yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mercy’s new Lunar New Year skin, along with Bastion’s, can be seen on the event page in Overwatch 2’s menus. But that’s genuinely the bulk of the new content in this year’s event.

This year’s event skins, including the Thai culture-inspired Mystic Swan Legendary skin for Mercy, will come to the shop some time next week. Other new Legendaries include Turtle Skin D.Va and the aforementioned Dragonfire Bastion, which is seen above.

Year of the Dragon features the return of the popular Mischief & Magic prop hunt mode, Capture the Flag on Lijiang Night Market, Bounty Hunter, and the Lunar Brawls arcade mode. And there’s 12 unlockable rewards, including two player titles, a name card, a Mei voice line, and eight sprays. That’s right, eight of the 12 unlockables are sprays.

It’s hard to get too excited about limited time events when the main draw of them, the new skins, are not only tied to the shop, but don’t appear on launch day. But you can bet that won’t stop Mercy fans from lining up with their Overwatch Coins to purchase Mystic Swan Mercy as soon as humanly possible.

OW2’s Year of the Dragon event runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, which is just before when season nine should begin.