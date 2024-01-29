Category:
Potential Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes leak points to sweeping hero roster overhaul

If this is real, it's huge.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 29, 2024 11:47 am
Overwatch 2 Lucio
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2’s season nine will be a big one for the game, but according to a potential leak, it could be way more important than anyone previously imagined.

Blizzard previously revealed that tanks and damage heroes would be getting a passive self-heal ability as part of season nine, but it looks like the update may bring sweeping changes to the entire roster, including new abilities, changes to projectiles, and more.

According to a set of screenshots from a pro OW2 player’s stream, the landscape of the game could be changing forever if these leaked notes end up being true.

Overwatch 2 season nine patch notes leak

Lucio, Tracer, Reinhardt, Brigitte, and Mei stand facing incoming flying ships that are invading the world.
This could change everything. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The purported leak comes from former Florida Mayhem player Rupal, and the changes are massive. If true, they could completely reset the balance of basically the entire roster of heroes.

A number of screenshots from Rupal’s stream were posted to Reddit and Imgur, detailing widespread changes to heroes and the three different roles. Much of the notes are obscured in the images, but a lot can be seen.

One of the images suggests that the roster will be undergoing HP changes with “all heroes” gaining an increase in values like health, armor, and shields, “from around 15 percent to 20 percent,” which is quite a large change. Tracer, for example, may go from 150 HP to 175.

The previously mentioned health regen passive ability says “all heroes now regenerate 20 health points per second after five seconds of not taking damage,” which would also be a tremendous change to the game.

One of the other large changes in the supposed leak is a global size increase to projectiles, which will affect the entire roster, including hitscan heroes like Soldier: 76 and Cassidy. Projectiles will become larger and/or travel faster, depending on the type of projectile, except for Kiriko, whose projectiles will decrease in size.

To check out the full list of notes in the purported leak, visit the Reddit post for more information.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.