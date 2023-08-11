Overwatch 2’s top 50 DPS players have a whole lot in common as new bug emerges

With a new season live in Overwatch 2 containing plenty of content for players to enjoy, some people are hungry to see their accomplishments from the previous competitive season and where they ended up on the ladder. While sometimes you can spot some familiar players in the top 50, this time around there’s been a complete takeover by one player—by accident.

A bug from the launch of season six on Aug. 10 shows the top 50 DPS players in the Americas all as the same player. Weirdly enough, after a little more scrolling, the rest of the leaderboard still shows the ranking in a correct sequence, but with one particular player taking up over 50 spots ahead of them.

YO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DPS LEADERBOARDS pic.twitter.com/sP3J4CEeUo — eskay (@EskayOW) August 11, 2023

This player, MIKUFANCLUB!, is a real account that is ranked on that leaderboard, normally a top five DPS player in the region. Because of this bug, it’s tough to tell where this Sojourn, Ashe, and Pharah main ended in season five. After some research, the account belongs to Australian Contenders player Xander “Neuu” de-Wit, who plays for MFC. Bonus points if you can guess what MFC stands for.

He pointed out his new positions on the leaderboard with a timely quote from J. Robert Oppenheimer: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” While a little tongue-in-cheek, his tweets seem to have a reason as to why this bug exists. He linked Overwatch 2 to his Steam account which led to two versions of his account appearing in the leaderboard. Then, it started to duplicate and eventually grew to over 50 spots, but it’s hard to tell whether that was done intentionally by Neuu or not.

Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds pic.twitter.com/mfMjOJsYOt — Neuu (@Neuuish) August 11, 2023

As for other players, the bug isn’t as funny. Players want to see their progress from previous seasons to show off how good they are to their friends, or for their own personal satisfaction. “I got 47th in Americas on DPS,” they’ll say to their ranked buddies, logging online to show them before seeing that the leaderboard is bugged.

The menus in Overwatch 2 have had bugs since the game’s launch, with one of the more commonly known ones revolving around the Career Profile page. Finding your rank from previous seasons should be just a click away, but these issues are meaning players will need to wait for a fix.

Considering how many competitive players reside on the top 500 leaderboards, the odds that this bug gets fixed soon are relatively high. The season six update on Aug. 10 brought a lot of content to the game, and the balance team will have to keep an eye on heroes as new hero Illari will cause a meta shift. Hopefully, that also allows for MIKUFANCLUB! to end their recent dominance over the ranked leaderboards, likely to their dismay.

