A six-month-old Overwatch 2 bug is still confusing players

It doesn't affect the game much, but it should be fixed by now.

Blizzard is known for their delays and slow timelines, and now Overwatch 2 players are suffering on yet another front because of it⁠—since Jan. 2023, the career profile menu has been wrong for some players.

Whether it comes to showing incorrect stats for either heroes or hours played, the menu Overwatch players could usually use to check others gamers’ experience in the hero shooter now can’t be trusted like it was before. This has left some fans frustrated, not only at the issue, but also because of how long it’s been a problem.

This fix is probably not high on the priority list for the Overwatch developers, as it has no effect on gameplay, but is something fans have noticed and are disappointed with it lasting this long.

Disgruntled players came together in a Reddit thread on May 31 to talk about the problem more in detail, highlighting some of the impossible stats and unrealistic hours that players haven’t put into the game. For example, damage done on Torbjorn that would warrant doing 10,000 damage every 10 minutes, or hours on heroes simply miscalculated.

Another example from one player involved hero playing time, which the career profile also tracks. Redditor jhong-g mentioned their most played hero being Ana, but the game showed Orisa was their most played. These two are in very different roles and play completely differently, and aren’t even close alphabetically, and yet, the game got it wrong.

In the end, even fans who recognized this bug and sent proof of it to the dev team have heard nothing but crickets.

In another recent thread about sending this information to Blizzard, BlueLuigi118 said, “I even sent those screenshots to support in the many complaints I’ve made about this ‘bug’ to prove they messed my stats up.” The Overwatch player did also add other issues shared in the same thread were even worse than theirs too, showing that this isn’t an isolated issue among a small group of players.

Fans speculated on why the stats may be so far off, with some potential reasons including lack of storage space and even the Overwatch devs mixing up player accounts. As to why it hasn’t been fixed yet, players theorized there simply may be other things more gameplay-related that Blizzard is working on right now.

Either way, players are hopeful Blizzard will listen and make the Overwatch career profile accurate for everyone again, whether they actually who use it or not.

