Overwatch 2’s Starwatch event has support players clamoring for a new UI option

Overwatch 2’s latest limited-time event gamemode released on May 9, Galactic Rescue, gives players a chance to journey into a different sci-fi universe than the one that they’re used to for a hybrid between PvE and PvP.

Along with a new, unique take on the game, Blizzard also gave players a taste of some fresh user interface looks that have fans, especially support players, wondering why the base game doesn’t already have this huge quality of life feature.

Similar to many MMOs and other PvE titles, the Starwatch game mode has a special display in the bottom left corner that shows the health of every allied player on the team. This is a change from the standard PvP modes in the game where players can only see their own health in the bottom left corner of the screen.

As a support player, knowing the health of all players on your team is invaluable, and in many MMOs, like World of Warcraft for instance, healers will create their own customized UI that makes ally health bars the most important thing that they can see and focus on.

While a game like WoW isn’t exactly a first-person shooter, the general idea still seems to be one that Blizzard might want to take note of. Players can’t focus on ally health bars as easily during a shooting game as they can, or should, during a game like WoW, but having the ability to quickly glance at health bars can be a boon for healers that can’t see everyone’s health all at once because of their first-person view.

