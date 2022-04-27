Overwatch 2’s scoreboard replaces medal system: All differences explained

A scoreboard has been on the wishlist of many Overwatch players. The community has been vocal about a lack of a detailed scoreboard in the game for a while, and it looks like Blizzard is finally delivering it in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 still has more room to grow until its full release, but select players have been able to test the game out in its recent PvP beta. There have been many changes in the new Overwatch sequel-come-update, but the scoreboard changes took the crown for most competitive players.

The new scoreboard allows players to learn more about their performance through more detailed statistics. The old scoreboard only showed players the medals they acquired throughout a match and whether someone was “on fire.”

The old scoreboard, containing vague information regarding players’ in-game performance, seemed like it was designed for a casual audience. With the Overwatch esports scene growing, however, more players connected to the game’s competitive nature and the need for more comprehensive scoreboards increased.

Compared to the previous scoreboard, the updated scoreboard shows information such as players’ and teams’ kills, deaths, assists, healing, and damage. With these new statistics on the scoreboard, players will be able to keep a close eye on their performance and their team’s as well.

Working with more statistics can allow Overwatch players to find out what may have gone wrong with their strategy and make better in-game decisions from there.