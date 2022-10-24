Overwatch 2’s next Halloween Terror trailer shows off new skins, limited-time modes

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment released another trailer today showcasing the game’s first seasonal event: Halloween Terror.

The Halloween Terror trailer confirms two new legendary skins and a host of new themed cosmetics will be available during the duration of the event, as will two limited-time game modes and two Twitch drops that players can earn by watching streamers. The event will begin tomorrow, Oct. 25, and run through Nov. 8, encompassing a double XP weekend from Oct. 28 to 31.

The legendary skins are Witch Kiriko, which will be available in the shop as part of a bundle, and an executioner-style Junker Queen skin. Several previous Halloween Terror skins from the first Overwatch will also be available. Players will be able to unlock free rewards, including the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn name card, the Jack-o’-Lantern weapon charm, and more in free seasonal challenges.

Halloween Terror will also include the return of the Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op PvE mode alongside a new co-op experience called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In both modes, players will need to defend Eichenwalde against the villainous Dr. Junkenstein and Bride Sombra. The trailer included a brief clip of the new mode, which looks similar to the original Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Additional cosmetics can be found in the form of Twitch drops, which run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Players can watch any Overwatch 2 stream under the game’s category to gain the rewards: watching for two hours grants the Werewolf Winston spray while watching for four hours grants the Werewolf Winston legendary skin. This skin was previously available in the first Overwatch.

Players will be able to get their spook on when Overwatch 2‘s first Halloween Terror begins on Oct. 25.