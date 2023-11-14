Overwatch 2’s newest hero starts emo phase with latest shop skin

Illari might have a somewhat limited wardrobe because of how new she is to the Overwatch 2 roster, but the latest edition to her skins in the Hero Gallery will certainly provide some variety and let players show off their inner angsty teen.

The new Nightfall Illari bundle that Blizzard added to the Overwatch cosmetic shop today includes a skin for the game’s newest support hero that can best be described as Illari going through her emo punk phase. As esports journalist Liz Richardson aptly said on social media, this skin makes Illari look like she spends a lot of her time shopping at Hot Topic.

Face the… Nightfall 🌙



The Nightfall Illari Epic Bundle is now live in the Shop ✨ pic.twitter.com/FE9MIfzD8y — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 14, 2023

Similar to the new Zombie Doctor Mercy bundle, this bundle costs 1,600 OW coins. Along with the pink and black, Epic-quality Nightfall skin for Illari, the bundle includes a Nightfall name card, Nightfall player icon, and Nightbloom weapon charm. This bundle will be available for the next week. Following the shop reset next Tuesday, Nov. 21, at around 1pm CT, it will be vaulted for the foreseeable future.

Illari might have a relatively limited selection of skins in Overwatch 2, but it’s only because of how short of a time she’s been in the game. After being released in season six in August, this is the second shop skin that Blizzard has released for her in as many seasons. Additionally, the developers have given her a battle pass skin in both seasons six and seven, each of which could be earned relatively early on in their respective battle passes.

Typically, 1,600 OW coins would equate to about $16, but a pair of Battle.net deals could make that conversion rate a little bit more consumer-friendly. Until Dec. 4, players can get 7,500 OW coins for $49.99 or 15,000 OW coins for $99.99.