Overwatch 2 fans finally get long-awaited Mercy skin in season 7 update

It's a dark spin on one of her most popular cosmetics.

Blizzard teased a spooky zombie skin for Mercy in the trailer for Overwatch 2 season seven in October. Since then, Mercy mains everywhere have been waiting with bated breath for a chance to rock the horrifying cosmetic.

And today, just more than a month after the start of the season, the Zombie Doctor Mercy skin has officially been added to the game’s shop for players to purchase. Complete with a surgical mask and a bloody handprint on her leg, you might want to think twice before letting this medical professional operate on you.

It felt like every time the OW cosmetic shop reset lately, there were at least a handful of Mercy mains on social media screaming to the hilltops that this skin wasn’t added yet. But now, the wait is over. While the skin didn’t make it into the game before Halloween, it’s here now, just in time… for the holidays.

Overwatch 2 New Featured Shop Item: Zombie Doctor Mercy Bundle 🏥



🛒 Available in-game now for 🔶 1600 Overwatch Coins. pic.twitter.com/XEsQZRZyFG — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) November 14, 2023

For 1,600 OW coins, players can get the new Zombie Mercy bundle. The bundle includes the Epic-quality Zombie Doctor skin and a Medicine weapon charm. If you only want the skin itself, that can be purchased in the Hero Gallery for 1,000 OW coins.

This bundle and skin were added to the shop following the weekly shop reset today around 1pm CT. It will only be available for about a week and will rotate out of the shop next Tuesday, Nov. 21, around the same time. So if this is the skin you’ve been waiting for, make sure you get it before it’s gone.

Luckily, Blizzard has a couple of deals on OW coins right now that make their price a little bit less than the typical rate of $1 per 100 coins. If you’re looking to buy in bulk, you can get 7,500 coins for $49.99 or 15,000 for $99.99.