Overwatch 2’s mission mode doesn’t have enough players to fill a lobby

Gamers are struggling to find a sign of life in Overwatch 2’s long-awaited PvE missions as lobbies remain empty and bots take players’ places, with many players still suffering lengthy queue times all the way up to today.

These Invasion story missions made their way onto OW2 at the start of season six but failed to keep players returning for more, and now just a single season later, the community has highlighted one of the biggest failings; Invasion and the PvE lobbies are so unpopular that lobbies and matches are totally empty.

The dust-filled mission mode has seen OW2 gamers turn the jets on Blizzard, pointing the finger directly at the developers for the lobby issues.

There’s one big reason behind the dying game mode, OW2 players said: the missions have no reply value, which is only compounded by there being just three options.

Others claimed OW2’s story missions totally fail to grasp what makes a co-op title enjoyable in the first place. People seek a new experience each time they replay a game, and OW2 players believe the story missions miss the mark entirely.

Even worse, the OW2 community said, fan-made maps easily rival Blizzard’s attempt at a PvE, and those are all free-to-play too. The three missions’ $15 USD price tag has been flagged as a key problem for some time, and now gamers are suggesting the paywall inside an F2P title also contributes to the lack of players.

This, paired with PvE changes in early 2023, likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths, according to some gamers. OW2’s missions were previously hyped up by the Blizzard devs as a fully-fledged, free campaign experience.

However, after a series of delays, the original plan was scrapped. This led to calls for boycotts across the OW2 community and outcry from gamers across the globe.

Eventually, a version of the promised PvE gameplay arrived but it has failed to live up to the expectations set by Blizzard before OW2’s release.

