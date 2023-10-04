Overwatch 2’s iconic omnics are getting bubble baths in Season 7

If any hero needs a bath, it's probably not them.

Overwatch 2’s seventh competitive season is right around the corner, and alongside the typical terrors that come with the annual Halloween festivities are a few other treats sprinkled in.

Two of the most exciting skins rumored for season seven are for Orisa and Zenyatta. These skins offer a breather from the spooky cosmetics included in the battle pass and instead introduce cute rubber duckies into each omnic’s wardrobe.

While Zenyatta looks to be prepared for bathtime in his new skin, Orisa has practically been transformed into a ducky, which could be scary in its own right.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 New Orisa Duck Toy Skin 🦆🛀



" QUACK " #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/J0Gw0uOPN7 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 4, 2023

While many of the new Overwatch skins in the season seven drop make perfect sense for their characters—like Moira being reincarnated as Diablo’s Lilith—others make no sense, namely these skins for two of the game’s most cherished omnics. Yet, it seems perfectly whimsical and ironic the two heroes receiving bubble bath-themed skins are the two that would likely die if they entered a large body of water.

Both skins are speculated to not be a part of the battle pass but rather will be purchasable through the shop. The entire lineup of skins for season seven is not yet confirmed.

Orisa’s skin turns her head into a terrifying rubber ducky, complimented by bright neon colors and a bath towel over her front legs. The skin is reminiscent of her Ice Cream skin from Overwatch, which turned the killer bovine robot into a sweet treat. Orisa’s duck skin also reminds us of some of Bastion and Zenyatta’s skins where they are transformed into plastic-looking toys, making them much less intimidating.

To top it all off, Orisa has a nice, smaller rubber ducky supervising—or perhaps controlling—the operations of her mechanics by sitting nicely on top of her head.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 New Battle Pass Skins



Zenyatta, Lifeweaver, Ramattra, Lucio #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/RkWdoBoyWE — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 4, 2023

Zenyatta’s skin takes a similar but less toy-esque variation, which makes sense considering he already has a few skins that transform his appearance into various toys. In this new season seven skin, Zenyatta looks like he is ready for a nice warm bath after a long day of pelting his enemies with Orbs of Destruction.

Zenyatta’s got a similar duck towel hanging from his waist, with baggy pants patterned with a bubble motif. He is covering the lack of hair on his robotic head with a shower cap, which may actually serve a purpose by protecting his omnic brain from water damage.

As in Orisa’s skin, he’s got a nice rubber ducky companion atop his head.

About the author