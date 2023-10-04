All Overwatch 2 season 7 battle pass skins

Overwatch 2 season seven: Rise of Darkness is loaded with hero skins that are every bit as ominous as the game’s Halloween-based theme suggests, and that extends to the battle pass.

The Onryō Mythic skin for Hanzo turns the Overwatch’s popular projectile sniper into a spirit looking for revenge, setting an ominous tone for the rest of the battle pass filled with spooky, creepy, and horrifyingly amazing cosmetic items that will have your enemies running scared, even if your aim doesn’t.

All battle pass skins in Overwatch 2 season 7

This season’s skins are not for the feint of heart. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

In a blog post, Blizzard Entertainment listed off skins that will be a part of the game’s season seven battle pass. Along with the Mythic Hanzo skin that is sure to be a hit, the battle pass will include two Epic skins and a handful or Legendary skins.

Additionally, players that purchase the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle will get a Lilith Moira skin, Inarius Pharah skin, and Pumpkin-Spice Bastion skin. The bundle also gives players 1,000 OW coins and 20 tier skips.

Even when he’s a spooky ghost, Lucio still looks cool. Screengrab by Dot Esports. Soldier might be dressed as a clown, but no one is laughing a bout it. Screengrab by Dot Esports Diesel Barron Ramattra surely rules with an iron fist. Screengrab by Dot Esports. This skin will quite literally have your enemies seeing ghosts. Screengrab by Dot Esports. Victorian Dolls might be creepy, but Echo is surprisingly elegant dressed as one. Screengrab by Dot Esports. Pulling off an Azmondan skin in Overwatch is extremely difficult, but they made it work. Screengrab by Dot Esports.

Here are the skins players can earn by completing the season seven battle pass, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will last about two months:

Victorian Ghost Lucio (Epic)

(Epic) Crimson Clown Soldier: 76 (Epic)

(Epic) Azmondan Wrecking Ball (Legendary)

(Legendary) Victorian Doll Echo (Legendary)

(Legendary) Diesel Barron Ramattra (Legendary)

(Legendary) Onryō Hanzo (Mythic)

An image that Blizzard shared promoting the battle pass also included a depiction of Widowmaker as what can only be described as a homicidal bride with mascara running down her face. The name of the skin wasn’t included in today’s blog post, but it will likely also be a part of the battle pass considering the fact that Blizzard typically has around eight or nine skins as a part of the battle pass.

