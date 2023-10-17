Overwatch 2 squad prove Zenyatta’s ultimate isn’t as powerful as it seems

It's time to stop calling it invulnerable.

Zenyatta, Overwatch 2 Support hero.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you thought Zenyatta’s healing powers couldn’t be out-damaged while transcendent, think again. Proving the unacknowledged power of DPS abilities, one committed Overwatch 2 team managed to debilitate the ultimate’s reputation, leaving the community of Zenyatta believers stunned.

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 13, a player named u/enitro2000 shared a clip of them as Zenyatta failing to save their team’s D.Va, and it was painful to watch. They activated Transcendence in an attempt to shield the D.Va, who was low in health, from the damage she was taking in. But little did they know the enemy team had a solid plan.

Surprised, the player said, “I’ve never seen a team out DPS Trance before. In fact, until this moment, I thought besides one shots, it was borderline impossible.” And they definitely weren’t the only ones left baffled by the determined squad’s act. 

In fact, many Overwatch 2 enjoyers took to sharing their own Transcendence fails. One player narrated how they tried saving their team’s Reinhardt from a Roadhog but were left helpless.

“I instantly used trans, feeling safe there’s nothing to worry about. I’d never seen trans outdamaged after all,” the player wrote. “Then I watch with horror as the life is slowly drained from my Rein. At a short distance, that Hog was able to break through both shield and armor and my trans!”

Besides several stories of Overwatch 2 players with similar experiences, the thread also had suggestions for u/enitro2000 to improve their Zenyatta gameplay. “Body block her head hitbox, you were just behind,” one player wrote, indicating they could have protected D.Va by just body-blocking the incoming damage. 

In his ultimate, Zenyatta can’t use weapons and abilities, but he can move around faster, is immune to damage, and can heal himself and nearby allies with 300 HP per second. Thanks to the gain in movement speed and damage immunity, the support can stand in front of his allies to literally block damage from them. u/enitro2000 could have done the same to save their D.Va. 

Well, Zenyatta players get to leave with not one but two crucial lessons today. 

