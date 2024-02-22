Category:
Here are the Overwatch 2 season 9 mid-season patch notes

Projectile sizes are being chopped down.
Nadine Manske
Published: Feb 21, 2024 07:14 pm
Illari holding a big weapon in Overwatch 2

After the massive patch for Overwatch 2’s ninth competitive season that saw widespread changes across every single hero, Blizzard Entertainment has quickly released a follow-up patch to fine-tune some of these major adjustments.

The mid-season OW2 patch notes for season nine mainly focus on reducing projectile size adjustments for heroes that were just too powerful after the patch. Then, on the other side, some heroes who don’t have projectiles and utilize beams or other damage points are getting slight buffs to be on par with their hitscan or projectile counterparts.

Here are the full patch notes for the OW2 season nine mid-season patch on Feb. 21.

Mercy in Overwatch 2 shooting her pistol
Mercy’s pistol was too strong. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 season nine mid-season patch notes

These mid-season changes are live as of Feb. 21, and feature small but noticeable tweaks to OW2 heroes belonging to every classification.

Tank Heroes

D.Va

  • When in pilot mode (outside of mech) pistol base projectile size has been reduced from 0.25 meters to 0.2 meters.

Roadhog

  • Damage reduction buff from Take a Breather is now up to 50 percent instead of 40 percent.

Zarya

  • Primary fire from Particle Cannon now has increased minimum and maximum damage. Minimum damage on contact has been increased from 85 to 95 damage per second, while maximum damage has been increased from 170 to 190 damage per second.

Damage Heroes

Hanzo

  • Arrow base projectile size has been reduced from 0.1 to 0.075 meters, making the total projectile size now 0.175 meters.

Junkrat

  • Cooldown on Concussion Mine has been decreased from eight to seven seconds. Minimum and maximum damage from Concussion Mine have both been increased. Minimum damage on explosion increased from 20 to 55 damage, maximum damage increased from 110 to 120.

Soldier: 76

  • Primary fire projectile size now uses the hitscan projectile modifier from the season nine patch, making the new total projectile size 0.05 meters.

Tracer

  • Falloff damage from primary fire has been reduced, with the minimum range decreased from 12 to 10.

Widowmaker

  • Primary fire projectile size now uses the hitscan projectile modifier from the season nine patch, making the new total projectile size 0.05 meters. Damage falloff maximum range has been increased from 40-60 meters to 50-70 meters.

Support Heroes

Illari

  • Healing Pylon now has a shorter cooldown, reduced from eight to six seconds. If the pylon is destroyed by the enemy team, the cooldown is now 12 seconds instead of 15 seconds. Ultimate ability explosion when a target is Sunstruck has been increased from 100 to 160, and the explosion will now have damage falloff, reducing damage by up to 25 percent.

Lúcio

  • Primary fire base projectile size reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 meters, making the total projective size 0.25 meters.

Mercy

  • Primary fire from secondary weapon has a reduced base size, down from 0.25 to 0.2 meters. Total Caduceus Blaster projectile size is now 0.3 meters.

Zenyatta

  • Base health (not including armor or shield health) decreased from 100 to 75 health. Melee kick knockback decreased by 25 percent.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 20, 2024
Overwatch 2's Saudi esports partnership is another blow for its LGBT community
OWL 2018 grand finals stage.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Saudi esports partnership is another blow for its LGBT community
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 18, 2024
Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character
(left to right) Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen as they appear in Overwatch 2.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character
Alex Tsiaoussidis Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Feb 17, 2024
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 tank
Ramattra stands in his Nemesis form, glowing purple and prepared to battle in Overwatch 2.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 tank
Emily Morrow Emily Morrow and others Feb 17, 2024
Best Doomfist counters in Overwatch 2
A screenshot of Doomfist holding up his big, golden fist. He is manly.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Best Doomfist counters in Overwatch 2
Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas and others Feb 17, 2024
Nadine Manske
Nadine is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covers VALORANT and Overwatch with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region and marginalized genders in esports. Before joining Dot Esports as a freelance writer, she interned at Gen.G Esports and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her favorite Pokémon is Quagsire.