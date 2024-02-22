After the massive patch for Overwatch 2’s ninth competitive season that saw widespread changes across every single hero, Blizzard Entertainment has quickly released a follow-up patch to fine-tune some of these major adjustments.

Recommended Videos

The mid-season OW2 patch notes for season nine mainly focus on reducing projectile size adjustments for heroes that were just too powerful after the patch. Then, on the other side, some heroes who don’t have projectiles and utilize beams or other damage points are getting slight buffs to be on par with their hitscan or projectile counterparts.

Here are the full patch notes for the OW2 season nine mid-season patch on Feb. 21.

Mercy’s pistol was too strong. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 season nine mid-season patch notes

These mid-season changes are live as of Feb. 21, and feature small but noticeable tweaks to OW2 heroes belonging to every classification.

Tank Heroes

D.Va

When in pilot mode (outside of mech) pistol base projectile size has been reduced from 0.25 meters to 0.2 meters.

Roadhog

Damage reduction buff from Take a Breather is now up to 50 percent instead of 40 percent.

Zarya

Primary fire from Particle Cannon now has increased minimum and maximum damage. Minimum damage on contact has been increased from 85 to 95 damage per second, while maximum damage has been increased from 170 to 190 damage per second.

Damage Heroes

Hanzo

Arrow base projectile size has been reduced from 0.1 to 0.075 meters, making the total projectile size now 0.175 meters.

Junkrat

Cooldown on Concussion Mine has been decreased from eight to seven seconds. Minimum and maximum damage from Concussion Mine have both been increased. Minimum damage on explosion increased from 20 to 55 damage, maximum damage increased from 110 to 120.

Soldier: 76

Primary fire projectile size now uses the hitscan projectile modifier from the season nine patch, making the new total projectile size 0.05 meters.

Tracer

Falloff damage from primary fire has been reduced, with the minimum range decreased from 12 to 10.

Widowmaker

Primary fire projectile size now uses the hitscan projectile modifier from the season nine patch, making the new total projectile size 0.05 meters. Damage falloff maximum range has been increased from 40-60 meters to 50-70 meters.

Support Heroes

Illari

Healing Pylon now has a shorter cooldown, reduced from eight to six seconds. If the pylon is destroyed by the enemy team, the cooldown is now 12 seconds instead of 15 seconds. Ultimate ability explosion when a target is Sunstruck has been increased from 100 to 160, and the explosion will now have damage falloff, reducing damage by up to 25 percent.

Lúcio

Primary fire base projectile size reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 meters, making the total projective size 0.25 meters.

Mercy

Primary fire from secondary weapon has a reduced base size, down from 0.25 to 0.2 meters. Total Caduceus Blaster projectile size is now 0.3 meters.

Zenyatta