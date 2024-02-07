Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 season 9: Champions is bringing massive changes next week, along with a new Mythic Moira skin

The big competitive rework is here.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 12:16 pm
D.va piloting her mech
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s season nine is called Champions, and a new trailer for it has shown off what players can expect when it drops next week.

Recommended Videos

Today’s trailer shows off and confirms a slew of changes and additions to OW2 in the new season, themed around a full competitive rework and rank reset for all players. Progress will now track each game, as opposed to after a certain number of wins or losses.

Reinhardt, Reaper, and Mercy all stand with their Hard Light weapons.
Is your squad ready? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Champions will include several other big tweaks to Competitive Play in OW2, including an all-new rank named Ultimate that’s even higher than Grandmaster, changes to grouping restrictions, and Jade weapon skins for players to spend their Competitive Points on.

The new Mythic skin in the season is Ancient Caller Moira, and several new shop skins are coming to the game as displayed in the trailer, such as Valentine’s Day-themed outfits, including a return of Cupid Hanzo and a new adorable one for none other than Reaper.

Mythic Moira skin Ancient Caller in OW2
This season’s Mythic is awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new mode for Hero Mastery called Gauntlet is also included, where players can group up to defend towers from robotic enemies as a variety of heroes in a PvE environment.

The full patch notes for the update will come alongside season nine next week, but a purported leak via a former Overwatch League player points to a sweeping overhaul of the entire roster of heroes.

While Blizzard has previously confirmed that tanks and damage heroes will be getting a passive self-healing ability like supports, the leaked notes also point to changes to projectile size and speed, changes to health values (HP, armor, and shields) for most of the roster, and even some new abilities.

Overwatch 2’s season nine, Champions, goes live next week on Feb. 13 across all platforms.

related content
Read Article Toronto Defiant becomes first former Overwatch League team to declare for new circuit
Toronto Defiant Overwatch League player on stage after a win.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Toronto Defiant becomes first former Overwatch League team to declare for new circuit
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article When does Overwatch 2 season 9 begin?
Zarya hoisting her Particle Cannon in Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
When does Overwatch 2 season 9 begin?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 3, 2024
Read Article What is Hero Mastery in Overwatch 2?
Tracer, Reinhardt, Mei, Lucio, and Mercy fighting as a team in Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
What is Hero Mastery in Overwatch 2?
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to qualify for the Overwatch Champions Series
The full scale OWCS logo image on a gray background.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
How to qualify for the Overwatch Champions Series
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2’s Year of the Dragon event teases new Mercy skin, but cosmetics nowhere to be found yet
Mercy in Overwatch 2 shooting her pistol
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Dragon event teases new Mercy skin, but cosmetics nowhere to be found yet
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 30, 2024
Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.