Overwatch 2 season 9: Champions is bringing massive changes next week, along with a new Mythic Moira skin

Overwatch 2’s season nine is called Champions, and a new trailer for it has shown off what players can expect when it drops next week.

Recommended Videos

Today’s trailer shows off and confirms a slew of changes and additions to OW2 in the new season, themed around a full competitive rework and rank reset for all players. Progress will now track each game, as opposed to after a certain number of wins or losses.

Is your squad ready? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Champions will include several other big tweaks to Competitive Play in OW2, including an all-new rank named Ultimate that’s even higher than Grandmaster, changes to grouping restrictions, and Jade weapon skins for players to spend their Competitive Points on.

The new Mythic skin in the season is Ancient Caller Moira, and several new shop skins are coming to the game as displayed in the trailer, such as Valentine’s Day-themed outfits, including a return of Cupid Hanzo and a new adorable one for none other than Reaper.

This season’s Mythic is awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new mode for Hero Mastery called Gauntlet is also included, where players can group up to defend towers from robotic enemies as a variety of heroes in a PvE environment.

The full patch notes for the update will come alongside season nine next week, but a purported leak via a former Overwatch League player points to a sweeping overhaul of the entire roster of heroes.

While Blizzard has previously confirmed that tanks and damage heroes will be getting a passive self-healing ability like supports, the leaked notes also point to changes to projectile size and speed, changes to health values (HP, armor, and shields) for most of the roster, and even some new abilities.

Overwatch 2’s season nine, Champions, goes live next week on Feb. 13 across all platforms.