Overwatch 2 screenshot seems to depict Doomfist’s role change to Tank

Many familiar Overwatch heroes are getting makeovers in Overwatch 2, with most being to their models and others getting complete kit overhauls. While not every hero’s changes have been revealed in the lead-up to the beta, one melee hero may have had his role changed completely.

In a screengrab posted to the official Overwatch Facebook page showcasing the new pre-battle UI, Doomfist appears to be marked as a tank hero rather than a damage one. This would mark the first hero to change roles in Overwatch since Symmetra, who was originally a support.

In Overwatch, Doomfist has the unique characteristic of being the only melee-centric damage hero, complete with a kit centered around punching his enemies. But one crucial part of his kit is his survivability in the form of a personal shield, accrued by using his abilities on his opponents. His damage and mobility are already high and his shield makes him even more difficult to deal with, leading many fans to question his hybrid kit.

If Doomfist is actually moved to the tank role, he’ll likely receive major adjustments to his damage and mobility, while focusing more on his potential to disrupt enemies. Right now, the only tank in Overwatch with Doomfist-like mobility is Wrecking Ball, which comes at the cost of being a more initiative off-tank—likely what a reworked tank Doomfist would become.

Doomfist being added to the tank role would create a total of nine-known tank heroes available in Overwatch 2. But it is not currently confirmed that Doomfist will in fact be having his role changed. The tank role was revealed to be toned down a bit in this sequel since Overwatch 2 is focused on five-vs-five battles instead of the original’s six-vs-six, forgoing one tank spot.

The beta for Overwatch 2 is available for registration on PC via the official Overwatch website and will begin in late April.