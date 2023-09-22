Overwatch 2 players want their money back after Prime Gaming offers shop skin for free

Amazon and Blizzard are at it again, offering Overwatch 2 players goodies simply for having Prime Gaming. But it seems as though their most recent attempt at charity is drawing more criticism than praise.

Players who have their Battle.net and Prime Gaming accounts linked can redeem the Epic-quality Owl Guardian Mercy skin from now until Oct. 19 by visiting the Prime Gaming website. But many Mercy mains online have quickly pointed out that this “free” reward is just a slap in the face for them.

i paid full price for this when i could've gotten it for free def not buying anymore skins if there's a possibility of saving money and getting them later on. — usagi ♡ (@heartiscales) September 22, 2023

In the immediate replies to a post by the official Overwatch account on Twitter today, gamers are noting that they have Prime Gaming but they can’t redeem the reward because they purchased the skin when it was previously in the shop using OW coins, which can be directly translated to real life dollars.

“Give my coins back and we’ll be ok,” one player said.

Another replied adding that they wouldn’t be mad at Blizzard for giving players shop skins for free at a later date if the people who spent money on them before got reimbursed for their original purchase. Other players took their frustration one step further.

“I paid full price for this when I could’ve gotten it for free def not buying anymore skins if there’s a possibility of saving money and getting them later on,” one Twitter user replied.

While the idea of Prime Gaming giving players free cosmetics in-game that have a tangible value seems nice in theory, it certainly doesn’t feel great to buy something and then find out later that you could have had it for free.

The Owl Guardian Mercy skin was originally added to the game’s Shop in January during season two. The skin was a part of a bundle that cost 1,000 OW coins, equivalent to about $10.

