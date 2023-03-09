Overwatch 2 players want one change to fix Genji’s disappointing One Punch Man skin

Worlds collided in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of the One Punch Man time-limited event in the shooting game which started on March 7.

Lasting until April 6, Overwatch 2 is transforming its roster into characters from One Punch Man, adding them to the item shop while also bringing challenges to complete.

There are four One Punch Man-inspired skins that joined the game in total —but they weren’t all welcomed by the community. One, in particular, sparked numerous debates, with players considering the developer fumbled the bag with this one.

It’s Genji Genos, the cyborg ninja that takes the appearance of another cyborg from One Punch Man. Although its concept matched Genji’s, many criticized the skin’s execution, which doesn’t resemble either Genji or Genos at all.

One player found a key adjustment to Genji’s Genos skin to improve it significantly: changing his hair to resemble Genos’.

Screengrab via u/CosmicAnamoly

“For me it was always the hair that absolutely ruined this. Like when has Genos EVER worn his hair back like that?” read the top-voted comment under the thread.

“This is a more massive improvement than I expected,” joked another. Many players have been complaining about the mixup between both characters.

The skin is a mix between Genji and Genos, rather than a ‘cosplay’ of Genji into the One Punch Man character. Because of that, it ends up resembling none of both characters, plunging fans into confusion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Comparatively, Kiriko looks exactly like Tatsumaki, the One Punch Man character she represents with her Terrible Tornado skin. Her hair was completely changed to match the character’s. Even her posture and look were greatly modified to look like her more.

The crossover event between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man has released on March, 7. It will last roughly a month. All four skins are available in the shop, and players will be able to get other rewards by completing challenges before the event ends.