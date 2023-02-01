Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game

The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront.

A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.

At Overwatch 2’s launch, Zarya was highly problematic. The Russian weightlifter carried the meta on her back for over a month, dominating tank pick rates throughout all levels of the competitive ladder.

Then, after a buff, Doomfist began his reign of terror. After he was tuned, Roadhog took over with his one-shot kills, massive health pool, and powerful self-healing. But now that the garbage-pig has received a nerf, Orisa is at the forefront with her dominant kit.

But who’s next? Well, the discussion is ongoing, but OW2 players in the Reddit thread have taken aim at two specific tanks who could become big problems moving forward: Ramattra and Wrecking Ball.

“Now with hog nerfed in the dirt ram needs to be looked at next,” said one commenter. “I just think his ult needs to have a time limit. I don’t know who thought it would be a good idea to have an ult last unlimited duration. It’s EXTREMELY oppressive at lower levels of play.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Thankfully, Blizzard recently confirmed a nerf is coming to Ramattra’s ultimate, which has the potential to be “never ending” as it will last as long as it is damaging an enemy player.

“In Season 3, we’ll be changing the timer on Annihilation so that it will tick down slower if enemies are in it (previously paused the timer entirely) and adding a cap of 20 seconds,” Blizzard said. “That should eliminate many of the extreme uses and enable more counterplay while keeping Annihilation a strong and impactful ability.”

The other tank that players seem to fear is Wrecking Ball. While the hamster is not currently a problem, the worry is rooted in an impending buff for the hero, who’s currently the least-played tank and a very niche pick.

“Going up against a really good hampter is annoying right now, but those kinds of players are extremely rare,” said one poster. “A buff that makes him meta is honestly a really terrifying prospect.”

A buff to Wrecking Ball would put him firmly back into the meta, according to another poster, considering nerfs to other heroes have already made him a bit better by default.

“He’s already in a relatively much better spot, because Hog fell off and Sombra is not good,” the Redditor said. “So Hampton is shining in comparison.”

Tanks are always going to be hotly-contested discussion points in the game, and they will continue to be talked about as a balance patch and more content arrive when season three of Overwatch 2 begins on Feb. 7.