Overwatch 2 players run into unexpected obstacle thanks to Lifeweaver’s ult

The Tree of Life is just as much as barrier as it is a healer.

Lifeweaver’s introduction into Overwatch 2 has brought a lot of creativity to the support role, from his ability to bring allies to a high ground to his massive heal from his ultimate, Tree of Life. However, one of the side effects of that same ultimate is that the tree becomes a physical element in the map, similar to Mei’s wall.

Not only has this led to players using it to heal allies, but to block enemies and prevent them from getting to their team. Plus, much like when players first got to use Mei’s wall, there’s proven to be a lot of funny interactions with it, like accidentally freezing someone in place.

One of the key examples of this came from Reddit, where a user showed off a Doomfist trying to get around the Lifeweaver ultimate. When using their Seismic Slam trying to squeeze in-between the tree and a wall, the game doesn’t register them hitting the floor, leaving them stuck in the slam animation.

Another post on Reddit shows just how the whole kit can be used, with two Lifeweavers using the ultimate to block the entire choke point at the end of the Shambali Monastery map. Luckily enough, this player was smart and used the Petal Platform mixed with Life Grip to soar to the sky and save their Reinhardt by bringing him over the two trees and to safety on the cart.

However, some of the funniest moments revolve around the unintentional benefits it can provide. This Reddit post came from the perspective of an enemy Pharah, facing off against a Lifeweaver who perfectly counters her ultimate by raising it in front of her when she uses her Barrage, making her die to her own ultimate whether he intended to or not.

Essentially, while the heal of Tree of Life is the biggest benefit it provides, it isn’t the only one. Much like how players can use map geometry to their advantage in fights, smart Lifeweavers will do the same by sprouting a tree exactly where it can heal and block the most.