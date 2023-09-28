Overwatch 2 players have picked the game’s most fun hero and they pack a big punch

Looking to enjoy your Overwatch 2 matches again? Well, players have today voted for the hero that has made the game fun for them again and there’s one clear winner—Ramattrra.

Overwatch has gone through several different metagames with plenty of different power picks rising and falling over the years, but strength doesn’t always equal fun, and so on Sept. 27 players set out to figure out who is the most enjoyable hero.

For the majority, Ramattra seems to be the clear funnest pick.

According to Overwatch 2 players on Reddit, even though Ramattra was initially released as an overpowered tank, the much-needed nerfs have definitely balanced him out. Since then, Ramattra has become a fun pick and in their words, has reintroduced the brawl meta which is beloved by all Overwatch players.

Brawl meta has been loved by Overwatch players since the start of the game, as it introduces the right kind of chaos and teamwork needed to win team fights. This meta revolves around short-ranged battles that are usually led by tanks like Ramattra and Reinhardt; so it’s no surprise these two rank quite highly in enjoyment for OW2 fans.

Other heroes were also suggested, like Kiriko. Some players felt her addition was essential because she introduced a new cleanse the game heavily needed. Some players also argued that because Kiriko’s cleanse needs such precise timing, only good players are really rewarded for that—making succeeding on her very fun.

Junker Queen has showed up as some of the OW2 people’s picks. Players agree her gameplay loop is fun and her design is really good, making her an overall solid pick for heroes that have made it to the players’ hearts.

Today though, Ramattrra is having his day in the sun as the most fun hero.

