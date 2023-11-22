Overwatch 2 players desperately want Blizzard to add this quality of life feature

The game would be customized to the player's needs.

Overwatch 2 players are requesting a game-changing feature that would offer infinitely more customization, inspired by an event that was only available for a limited time.

In a Nov. 21 Reddit thread, a player shared a screenshot of the PvE mission from the Invasion event, which took place in the summer. In this mission, Blizzard made changes to the HUD, adding ally health bars on the left of the screen.

Players reacted by asking Blizzard for a HUD update. “It would be pretty cool if you could customize ur HUD more… Have new options that you could add like ur teammates health bars,” one player wrote.

In Overwatch 2, striking the perfect balance is key. Based on your role and hero, and your playstyle, you may want to see different information on the screen. Being able to customize the HUD to your liking could completely change how you play the game.

It’s easy to imagine HUG changes for specific heroes. I would use a very different HUD when playing Mercy, for example. I’d minimize the information shown to get a better look at the action and spot flankers.

Supports have a specific role to play in Overwatch 2 since they need to get the most information they can to make the best decisions. In competitive play, they’re often the ones who make shot calls, which requires processing a lot of information in a short time. HUD changes could make all the difference.