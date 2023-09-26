Overwatch 2 players agree this hero should be removed

Everywhere you go, you see her face.

Overwatch 2‘s meta is a big talking point right now, with very few players happy with the state of the game right now. Their ire is directed at one specific character—Orisa—and players are so sick of her.

On Sept. 25, an Overwatch player on Reddit asked what hero would the community delete from the game. Fans almost unanimously agreed that they would delete Orisa and that comment got over 1.2 thousand upvotes.

Players were already convinced that the current meta starring Bastion, Orisa, and Zarya was not fun. Even though it’s hard to please everyone, we are beyond the point of just pleasing, the meta just desperately needs a shift.

There are multiple ways of nerfing Orisa, from basic number tweaking to changing her kit. Players highlighted that “she shouldn’t have 2 crowd control basic abilities—both of which can cancel ults and/or eat projectiles.”

Those abilities, paired with Fortify which gives her resistance to opposing crowd control, make her nearly unkillable and incredibly annoying to play against.

It’s unlikely that Orisa will get a rework in her kit but even adjusting ability uptime will do for now. The Javelin is an incredibly strong ability with a low cooldown, and Fortify makes Orisa too strong. I’d imagine increasing the cooldown and decreasing the amount of health gained through Fortify should help at least a little bit.

Some suggested potential counters to Orisa like Ana and Zenyatta, but none of them are reliable enough to get the job done. There are heroes who can help in dealing with Orisa, but I think we can all agree that the game should not be about countering one particular player on the enemy team.

Or as one player suggested we can just delete Mercy from the game and watch the world burn.

