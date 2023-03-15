Overwatch 2 player saves their Widowmaker, but not the way they would’ve liked

Widowmaker is an Overwatch 2 hero that can change the course of a match with a single shot. In a gameplay clip shared earlier today, a player showed how important a slight mistake (and a lot of bad luck) can be when facing a Widow.

The video shows the point-of-view of an Echo player who’s trying to stop the enemy push on Numbani. They ascend in the air behind a wall, trying to shut down the opponent Widowmaker.

But then, the opponent eliminates them with a perfectly-timed shot as soon as they appear in front of her, almost like they’re unfairly use with a wallhack and aimbot.

The killcam clears up the unexpected death of Echo and how the enemy Widowmaker hit such a perfect shot: when the attacking Widowmaker one-shot the Echo, she was aiming at the other Widowmaker instead. Echo just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

The Echo saved their sniper ally in the most curious way. “Don’t you just hate it when you’re trying to kill a specific target, but killed someone else who got in your way?” joked the top-voted comment in the Reddit thread.

In the thread, players started throwing hate at Widowmaker, some already having encountered those unfortunate situations. “I hate one shots with an absolute passion, and I hate Widowmaker,” wrote one.

It echoes another recent thread were many players complained about heroes with one-shot mechanics, such as Hanzo, Widowmaker and Sojourn. They claimed they “completely ruin the fun,” begging Blizzard Entertainment to nerf those characters. It’s unclear if the upcoming balance patch will tackle this issue, however.