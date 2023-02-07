Overwatch 2 player ready to fly to the rescue after bringing Mercy to life

Good heavens!

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cosplaying provides a great way for gamers to get creative by taking on the costume and personality of their favorite characters, but some cosplayers just go that extra mile. One artistic Overwatch 2 cosplayer made their angelic descent onto Reddit, sharing their crafted Mercy wings, and these bad boys are worthy of a valkyrie.

The life-size wings sit gracefully on the cosplayer’s back and are essentially the exact same design as Mercy’s “classic skin,” complete with mechanical feathers.

[cosplay] Mercy Wings classic skin. How do you like it? from Overwatch

The Overwatch fandom flew in to give praise to the cosplayer. A large percentage of the comments on /u/DesignedBy3d’s post congratulated the designer on such an incredible recreation.

One OW2 player said, “That’s cool as hell!” Another player appreciated the cosplay, but begged them to not “wear it to a con and walk the cramped isles.” Players asked what the cosplayer used to make them, and the Overwatch 2 designer revealed most of the design came from 3d-printing added to an EVA foam build.

With all the new skins arriving on Feb. 7, there’s a chance we’ll be seeing a massive new selection for cosplayers to choose from. OW2 skins have been under fire for being underwhelming, but these new skins look like a definite improvement.

Either way, the more creative OW2 cosplays we see, the better.