Overwatch 2 player ready to fly to the rescue after bringing Mercy to life

Cosplaying provides a great way for gamers to get creative by taking on the costume and personality of their favorite characters, but some cosplayers just go that extra mile. One artistic Overwatch 2 cosplayer made their angelic descent onto Reddit, sharing their crafted Mercy wings, and these bad boys are worthy of a valkyrie.

The life-size wings sit gracefully on the cosplayer’s back and are essentially the exact same design as Mercy’s “classic skin,” complete with mechanical feathers.

The Overwatch fandom flew in to give praise to the cosplayer. A large percentage of the comments on /u/DesignedBy3d’s post congratulated the designer on such an incredible recreation.

One OW2 player said, “That’s cool as hell!” Another player appreciated the cosplay, but begged them to not “wear it to a con and walk the cramped isles.” Players asked what the cosplayer used to make them, and the Overwatch 2 designer revealed most of the design came from 3d-printing added to an EVA foam build.

With all the new skins arriving on Feb. 7, there’s a chance we’ll be seeing a massive new selection for cosplayers to choose from. OW2 skins have been under fire for being underwhelming, but these new skins look like a definite improvement.

Either way, the more creative OW2 cosplays we see, the better.