Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards

Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies.

Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to various figures and deities of Asian mythology, specifically that of China, Korea, and Japan. Outside of the previously revealed Amaterasu Kirko Mythic skin, which players can earn on the final step of the premium battle pass, players can anticipate new themed skins for heroes like D.Va, Ashe, and Zenyatta.

Blizzard also provided new details about this Mythic skin, noting the customization options available will be themed after the sun, moon, and storms—referencing Japanese gods, specifically Susano’o and Tsukuyomi, within this single skin. As with all Mythic skins, players can customize the appearance of the skin to either encompass a single theme or include them all at once. Kiriko’s spirit fox will also change appearance when using this skin, closely resembling the wolf that the Goddess of the Sun appears as in various representations.

Alongside these new skins are weapon charms, sprays, and more that will be obtainable through both the free and premium tracks of the battle pass. It is currently unclear if all of these new skins will be available in the same way, though it is likely many will be exclusive to direct-purchase within the in-game shop, as many have been throughout the previous two battle pass thematics.

Players can look forward to the start of Overwatch 2 season three on Feb. 7, which brings not only this battle pass and its various cosmetics but also a new control map known as Antarctic Peninsula.