Quick Play not quick enough? Overwatch 2 introduces ‘Quicker Play’ experimental mode tomorrow

Overwatch 2 fans, clear your schedules and get ready to get speedy with a new limited-time testing mode.

“Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play” goes live this weekend in OW2, featuring a faster spin on the Quick Play formula. Blizzard announced the sped-up twist on the normal OW2 game mode in a new blog post today.

Sombra’s done it again. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Everything in Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play has been sped up. Respawn times are now 25 percent shorter, Payloads in Escort and Hybrid maps are 60 percent faster, and capturing the point is 40 percent faster in Hybrid and also in Control, where scoring capture progress is 80 percent faster.

Blizzard said these changes “only apply to all players who play in Role Queue and Open Queue Quick Play modes during the duration of the event and will return to normal after Jan. 14” and that Competitive Play and Arcade won’t be affected.

Quicker Play is just the first variant of Quick Play: Hacked, which Blizzard says it will use to “explore new and fun ways to change core Quick Play gameplay” for a limited time.

“We want to learn what changes to Overwatch 2 you enjoy the most,” Blizzard said. “Testing new ideas with you for a limited time allows us to quickly understand what you like and possibly implement changes to improve gameplay. This also gives players of all skill levels an opportunity to try out new playstyles and strategies that wouldn’t necessarily work as well in a traditional game of Overwatch.”

Quick Play: Hacked is being added in place of the previous Experimental Play playlist “to encourage more players to join in on the fun,” according to Blizzard.

Regular Quick Play will return on Jan. 14 once Quicker Play is retired for the time being, and Blizzard will be open to hearing feedback on how the mode feels.