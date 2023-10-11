Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror credit shop leaves fans disappointed

Overwatch 2’s yearly Halloween Terror event started on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with the launch of season seven. And while Blizzard promised a credit shop full of skins for players to purchase with their free new lump sum of 3,000 credits, the tab in the store has been anything but inspiring for players.

At the time of the season’s launch, the game’s event shop, which allows players to purchase cosmetics with credits instead of OW coins (which cost real money), had one new skin in it—Gilded Hunter Sombra. Meanwhile, every other cosmetic in the shop was something that players could already purchase using OW credits through the game’s hero gallery.

To make matters even more frustrating, the featured items in the event shop tab weren’t even listed at a discount. So the tab effectively just serves as a way to highlight skins that players have been able to buy using credits for a long time.

Naturally, players have quickly expressed their frustration, especially considering the fact that there are numerous rare and limited-time skins that are unavailable for players right now. The game’s executive producer Jared Neuss attempted to clarify why this is the case in a post on Twitter, but it likely won’t stymie any player frustration.

Sure! The Anniversary shop skins were part of the group of skins that weren't available for Credits in the Hero Gallery previously.



The Gilded Hunter Sombra recolor is new and hasn't been available for Credits or Coins previously.



Apologies for any confusion. — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) October 10, 2023

“The Anniversary shop skins were part of the group of skins that weren’t available for Credits in the Hero Gallery previously,” he said. “The Gilded Hunter Sombra recolor is new and hasn’t been available for Credits or Coins previously.”

While the new Sombra skin is certainly one that any DPS main will want to add to their wardrobe, fans noted that Blizzard missed an opportunity to give players a chance at earning numerous limited-time challenge skins that are exceptionally rare, including Ragdoll Echo, Stone Brigitte, Vampire Baptiste, and Skeleton Genji.

Those skins were previously only available for a very limited time as a part of event challenges that did not last very long. So if players took a break from the game around that same time, they just missed out on the skin.

About the author