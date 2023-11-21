Overwatch 2 gives players free pumpkin pie and easy battle pass XP ahead of Thanksgiving

Blizzard has decided to contribute to everyone’s Thanksgiving festivities this year by giving players a slice of Pumpkin Pie and a chance at some easy battle pass experience to cap off season seven in Overwatch 2.

Following the Overwatch 2 weekly shop reset today, Blizzard added a new Pumpkin Pie weapon charm that players can “purchase” for 0 OW coins this week, effectively giving away the cosmetic to anyone that chooses to claim it. It’s worth noting that the charm won’t be automatically attributed to players’ accounts when they log in this week. You will need to go to the OW shop and buy it, but with a cost of nothing, you’ll be redeeming it for free.

Meanwhile, the end of the Le Sserafim collaboration event has meant the beginning of another short event that will give players a chance to earn up to 37,500 battle pass experience as well as a Mauga spray from a set of challenges that are relatively easy to complete. With just four challenges, the “Catch Up with Mauga” event, which will run until never Tuesday, Nov. 28, only requires players to complete games.

By finishing eight games, 16 games, and 24 games, players will get 7,500 XP at each benchmark, and after completing 32 players will get a Mauga spray as well as 15,000 season seven battle pass XP. Wins count as double, so you can even finish these challenges in half that number of games. You can complete games in Quick Play, the arcade, or even Competitive.

With season eight fast approaching, this event represents nearly four levels of the battle pass you can easily obtain to get your Mythic Hanzo skin before season eight begins on Dec. 5.