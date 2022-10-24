Overwatch 2 gets new Twitch drops for season one

There’s a lot of exciting free things players can get through Twitch drops for season one of Overwatch 2, and players have already had a taste of some free things after the Kiriko Twitch drops that took place earlier this month.

Now, players know that there are a few more items that they can grab up before the end of season one according to a blog that was posted earlier today. Four new items will be up for grabs in the near future and all players need to do to get them is to watch some streamers with drops enabled for a few hours.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first set of rewards begins Oct. 25 and lasts until Nov. 7 at 1pm CT, and players can grab up a Werewolf Winston spray and a Werewolf Winston Legendary skin. Viewers need to tune in for two hours for the spray, and four hours to get the skin.

The second set of rewards begins Nov. 15 and goes until Nov. 30 at 1pm CT. This round of drops doesn’t have any skins involved, but it does have a souvenir and a weapon charm. Players can get The Reinhardt Mug souvenir and the Brigitte Kitten weapon charm. The souvenir drops after two hours watched, and the weapon charm drops after four hours watched.

Image via Blizzard

Any streamer who has Twitch drops enabled and streams under the Overwatch 2 category can give drops to players, and viewers just need to make sure that their Twitch accounts are linked to battle.net to be eligible for drops.