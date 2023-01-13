Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims

The game's changes have been polarizing, to say the least.

One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch.

In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield

“Other game modes [are] in complete disarray due to those heroes being purposefully balanced around being stronger than others,” they explained.

They also discussed several problems with the game’s UI that they believe are unnecessary steps backward from what Overwatch put into place. Overwatch 2 has “victory screens that are still framed for 6v6 placement,” “worse” art for each rank and no rewards at the end of each competitive season, and fewer options when giving endorsements to other players, among other issues.

“It really feels like they saw the issues of [Overwatch] and came up with the worst possible solutions available,” the player said at the end of the post.

Other players took to the comments to vent about what they believe makes Overwatch 2 feel like a beta.

“Removing Options from the main menu is by far the most severe [offense],” one fan said.

“It’s the UI and other non-gameplay stuff especially, for me,” another player said. “In [Overwatch], the UI had the [Overwatch] personality to it.”

The same commenter also reminisced about little changes, like the game selecting a random hero for your icon to land on when you enter a match.

Overwatch 2‘s changes have been controversial, to say the least, with many players openly decrying the game’s monetization structure, cosmetic delivery methods, bugs, and other adjustments from the first title.