Overwatch 2 fans want more anime collabs and this concept could be the perfect one

We need this crossover cosmetic as soon as possible.

Collaborations have become commonplace in popular gaming titles, and it’s easy to see why. Pop culture skins are not only a fun way for players to customize their favorite characters, but they’re also a way for live-service game developers to earn stacks of cosmetics money—if the collaborations are worth it, of course.

While many characters in Overwatch 2 could use an anime skin, there is one in particular fans believe needs it the most: Ashe and Bob, because they’re the perfect duo for a collab skin from the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime.

This Overwatch duo has an uncanny resemblance to main characters Edward and Alphonse Elric from the FMA:B series. Ashe’s ultimate, Bob, specifically resembles Alphonse the most; the FMA hero is a character whose soul resides in a giant suit of armor.

Ashe is a hero in OW2 who uses many weapons to deal damage. And while they may not look much alike, Ashe and Edward share a dark past and have struggled to survive. So, an Edward-themed skin would suit her too.

Unfortunately, Ashe has an abysmal pick rate in Overwatch 2 queues right now, according to stats tracking site Overbuff, and it’s easy to see why—she lacks mobility and has a slow fire rate. Despite this, long-time Ashe fans have said they would happily main Ashe again if Blizzard decided to bring this particular skin to life.

A recent One Punch Man and Overwatch collaboration saw several anime skins introduced to the hero shooter, including a Saitama skin for Doomfist and a Terrible Tornado skin for Kiriko, but they weren’t well received.

So, if there was ever going to be another anime collab, this one between Overwatch 2 and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood would likely be a huge success.