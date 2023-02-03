Overwatch 2 fans reveal the one thing they’re looking forward to most in season 3

Season three of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and many of the game’s upcoming changes have already been revealed by the developers.

The next season is set to include a new battle pass, a Mythic skin for Kiriko, an Antarctic map, and a myriad of balance and competitive updates. But some of the changes are still shrouded in mystery.

A few days ahead of its release, players have been discussing what they’re looking forward to the most in season three, and they’re unanimous.

What fans on Reddit are eager to get their hands on is indisputably the rumored return of the Numbani map.

The Escort map was highly popular in the first game and was targeted by numerous memes following its initial release. But it’s been missing from the game for a long time now.

Numbani has yet to join Overwatch 2’s map rotation, and fans have frequently demanded the devs bring it back.

Rumors have since pointed to the long-awaited return of Numbani and Havana. The maps have been missing from the rotation for the longest, so it makes perfect sense they’ll make an anticipated return soon.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for the return of Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar, and even 2CP maps, which were removed when the game mode was discontinued.

It’s unclear how many maps will actually return in season three. While the developers have been bringing maps back with every new season, they also change older ones, keeping them in the game but with small alterations.

Overwatch 2 fans will likely know more about the map rotation in the coming days. Season three is set to kick off on Feb. 7.