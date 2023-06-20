Overwatch 2 fan brings game’s most infamous weapon to life

There are countless heroes in Overwatch that have been known to frustrate players, but there’s one weapon that stands above all others as the most nightmare-inducing—Roadhog’s Chain Hook.

The powerful crowd control ability has dominated the game’s meta at times and it was even so annoying to play against that Blizzard ultimately nerfed the one-shot potential of Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo in January, making the heavyset Aussie bandit practically unplayable.

It seems like the only time Overwatch 2 players see Roadhog now is on maps like Ilios’ Well point where Chain Hook can produce environmental eliminations. But for those who have experienced the true potential of previous iterations of Roadhog, one fan has turned your nightmare into reality.

That’s right, someone made a life-sized Chain Hook, and it’s even more massive and intimidating than anyone could have expected. The creator of the hook posted images of their work on Reddit yesterday, and in photographs with the masterfully crafted weapon, the first thing that stands out is just how large the hook actually is.

You don’t realize it in-game, but the “entirely 3d printed” Chain Hook is taller than the torso and head of the person pictured with it. Seeing how easily Roadhog can wield the mighty weapon, it seems unfathomable that the Chain Hook could be so large. But as is depicted in the “A Moment in Crime Special Report: ‘The Junkers’” video posted by the official Overwatch YouTube channel in 2015, Roadhog himself is an exceptionally large fellow.

Standing at 7-foot-3, he weighs 550 pounds, making him two inches taller and 225 pounds heavier than Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal in his prime. You don’t really notice it while playing the tank in Overwatch because of the nature of the game, but Roadhog’s proportions make it so that his weapons are just as massive as he is. So bringing the scariest part of his kit to life is perhaps one of the most terrifying things imaginable.

