Overwatch 2 devs promise ‘finer tuning’ for controversial projectile changes in season 9 update

The huge, game-changing season nine update for Overwatch 2 has caused a stir for several reasons, but the tweaks to increase the size and speed of projectiles have likely made the biggest splash.

OW2’s new projectile hitboxes have gone somewhat viral this week as players have posted videos demonstrating them in the firing range. They’ve caused quite an uproar, and it appears that Blizzard Entertainment has heard all about it.

Her pistol shots feel huge now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lead hero designer Alec Dawson addressed some of the feedback on Twitter/X last night, teasing upcoming changes in what sounds like a fluid situation, as most live-service games tend to be.

“We are continuing to monitor all of the effects of the season nine changes,” Dawson said. “While we want to give some time for the changes to settle in, there are a few outliers that we’ll be touching in the near term. Expect finer tuning of the projectile size changes for a subset of heroes and some health adjustments. Accuracy numbers are meeting intentions but some are pushed a bit too far. Thanks for all the feedback on the patch so far. Excited to see how it continues to develop.”

The changes have left tanks feeling “miserable” while DPS players flourish. Meanwhile, fans of heroes like Mercy feel that she’s “never felt worse” thanks to the changes to both hitboxes and hero health, which were all part of season nine’s rework of several game mechanics.

It’s only been a few days since season nine launched, so further updates are to be expected. The reception to the patch has been somewhat mixed, but the discussion around OW2 becoming more prevalent is a positive, especially when Blizzard is willing to listen to and iterate on feedback.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Hitbox Size Increased 👤🎯



Most damage-dealing projectile sizes have been increased by a new global modifier added to their base size. #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/zjvJDGbWBv — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) February 14, 2024

Overwatch 2’s season nine is available now, also featuring a rework of the Competitive Play mode and a new Mythic skin for Moira.