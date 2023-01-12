Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3

Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three.

A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the changes left Sombra “overnerfed,” according to lead hero designer Alec Dawson. He added that they will “take another look” in the future. Now, it seems like the future is Season Three.

Sombra changes coming in Season 3

Overwatch 2 insider Naeri recently posted on Twitter that Dawson said developers are “actively working on some changes for Sombra.” The changes won’t come until Season 3, however.

This news appears to have come directly from Dawson’s own tweets. On Jan. 11, Dawson said that there will be news about Season Three changes for the hero in the near future when asked if there would be buffs or nerfs to Sombra.

It’s currently unclear what the actual changes to Sombra will be.

Before the nerfs, Sombra was tough to deal with due to her ability to sneak into the backline, allowing her to pick off squishy targets and disrupt tanks with a single hack. Reinhardt was an especially easy target, leaving his entire squad vulnerable without his shield.

To deal with this, developers reduced her hack’s lockout duration. It also made it so hacked enemies couldn’t be targeted for hacks during the lockout effect. The damage done to hacked enemies was also reduced significantly from 40 percent down to 25 percent.

It’s possible that the tweaks will be to her hacking ability, working to make it a bit more impactful. Players will have to wait and see how developers will be able to make Sombra more viable without her being too disruptive to the flow of games.