Overwatch 2 is celebrating Valentine’s Day in an original way with a special dating sim called Loverwatch. In this event-exclusive minigame, players can become friends with or romance two popular heroes: Genji and Mercy.

For players who’re willing to take romance paths in Loverwatch, there are some vital answers to give to make sure you don’t miss your shot. Here is our guide on how to romance Genji, and this is how to do it if you choose Mercy instead.

Overwatch 2 dating sim: How to romance Mercy

You’ll be able to select Mercy as soon as you arrive at the first location of Loverwatch‘s story. Choose her instead of Genji to start romancing him, by selecting the “It’s Mercy!” dialogue option.

Romancing Mercy at the Laff Attic

The first dialogue options in Loverwatch are pretty straightforward. To start the romance story, choose the option “Love-struck” when you see her. Then, proceed with “I think so!” after Cupid appears. After this, you can choose “Yes, I want to win the heart of Mercy.”

There, things will get a bit harder in the challenge. You can answer whatever you want until the quizz starts. Both first answers of the quiz won’t impact the rest of the scene either; you can choose whatever name, even the wrong one, and then whatever favorite food of the medic.

Buckle up for the next questions. When Cupid will ask you about Mercy’s field of study. Answer “This is rigged! There are no right answers!” to proceed. When he asks how to impress her, you’ll have to stay simple. You can answer “Can’t I just say hi?” to go further.

Then, Cupid will give you a mic. This will be your moment. Choose “Why doesn’t the surgeon like operating on elbows?” Simply continue with “Hey Dr. Ziegler”.

Next, you can become a bit more ambitious. You can tell her “Has anyone ever told you you’re smart and hilarious?” She’ll invite you to a date and you can select whatever answer to proceed to the next location after Cupid congratulates you for your wooing skills.

Romancing Mercy at the Café Azur

Right at the start of the next location, Mercy will be late and you’ll have to answer with “Happens to the best of us“. Cupid will instantly congratulate you again. Select “Order the bircher muesli“. It will be the right answer because it’s included in the Overwatch cookbook.

Continue the conversation by saying “What kind of hobbies do you enjoy?” And pursue a nice conversation with her. She’ll open up to you when you choose “What does being a hero feel like?” next.

Select the next answer “I need you, Angela” to score all perfect answers for your first date with Mercy. It’ll turn out as a successful first contact, and will head to the next meet-up with the medic on her turf.

Romancing Mercy at the Cairo Clinic Date

This other date will be a bit tricky, so read carefully and get the right answers. Be brave and choose “Drink it enthusiastically” to pursue. At this point, you’ll unexpectedly encounter Ana and you’ll talk to her with Mercy.

This time, you’ll have to be bold and introduce yourself as Mercy’s date. Select the answer “Date. I’m Angela’s Date.” Ana will be polite and respectfully leave you both alone.

Cupid will appear and express how impressed he is once again. You can say you’re confident to confirm your success and progress further. Obviously, you’ll want to follow her afterward. This moment is vital to get to your ending or choice. Finally, you’ll be able to accept Mercy’s love.

If winning her heart isn’t enough, you’ll get rewards for your troubles: a Mercy’s Angel icon, Valentine’s Card, and a Card Front. Link your Battle.net account to Loverwatch to see your rewards being added to your account within 48 hours.