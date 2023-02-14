How to romance Genji in Overwatch 2’s dating sim Loverwatch

If you love the heroes from Overwatch 2 and enjoy earning free rewards, test your wooing skills in the Overwatch-themed dating sim game, Loverwatch: Love Never Dies. In this free game to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you can romance or become friends with the two Overwatch heroes, Genji and Mercy. Every decision you make will influence the ending and determine whether you’ve successfully won over the hero.

While this game is official, it is non-canon. But it’s enjoyable and replayable, and you can earn some great Overwatch in-game rewards.

So, if you want to romance a bad-boy cyborg ninja, this is how to romance Genji in Loverwatch.

How to romance Genji in Loverwatch

When you’re first taken to Laff Attic, you can choose between the heroes, Genji or Mercy. For this storyline, you need to select Genji. From here, you must woo him across three dates or locations: the Laff Attic, the Café Azur Date, and the Nepal Date.

Romancing Genji at the Laff Attic

Once you’ve selected Genji, you’ll be given your first choice: declare your feelings. So, you need to choose love-struck.

While you’re daydreaming about Genji, a familiar face will appear in the form of Hanzo. Dressed as Cupid, Hanzo is there to help you romance the ninja, and he will start by asking you questions about whether you love Genji. You must answer with I think so! Hanzo will then ask if you want to win Genji’s heart, and you must choose, Yes, I want to win the heart of Genji!

Even though you’ve stated you want to win over Genji, Hanzo doesn’t seem to think it’s the best idea because Genji can be difficult. To this, you’ll respond with the option, Yeesh. You’re being really judgmental.

After much bickering, he agrees to help you woo Genji. You’ll then head over to Genji. While you’re flustered by the fact you’re talking to him, the chibi version of Cupid Hanzo reminds you your choices matter. You must then select the option, … I really like your outfit. Genji thanks you for the compliment and says that your name reminds him of a game, to which you respond with I love that game.

You’ll then discuss how Genji got his name, and he asks you to sit down. But Hanzo tells you to perform on stage, and you must reply, Okay, here I go!

While on stage, you have a couple of joke options. As Genji is both a ninja and a cyborg, you can choose either one because he thinks both jokes are funny. You must then tell him that making you laugh was the goal.

Genji will blush and ask you if you want to go on a date—here, you absolutely want to go. Cupid then offers you his opinion on your date.

Romancing Genji during the Café Azur Date

Genji is already there waiting for you when you arrive at the café. And Hanzo is there to mock Genji for wearing the same hoodie he wore to the comedy club. To this, you must choose the reply, If I owned a hoodie that cool I’d wear it every chance I got.

When Genji asks how your journey was, reply with I had lots of time for gaming. And when it comes time to order food, you’ll choose Genji’s Favorite Food, which is Rikimaru Ramen.

You will spend some time chatting, and when your dish comes out, you’ll notice it’s not in the proper bowl. They tell you no when you ask for it to be changed, which makes Genji sad. At this point, ask him, hey, is everything okay? To this, he will tell you a little more about himself. Then to comfort him, select the option, I’m so sorry, Genji, and hold his hand.

The two of you then proceed to eat your food, and Genji asks how you’d feel about going somewhere special for your next date. Your response should be, Anywhere that’s special to you is special to me. He will then invite you to Nepal.

Ask him What’s in Nepal? Genji will then give you a quick reply and leave. This is the end of your second date.

Romancing Genji during the Nepal Date

As you ascend the mountain, Hanzo is there for a quick pep talk. While he does offer two choices, it doesn’t matter what you pick. But thanking him for his help seems like the right thing to do.

When you near a village, you’ll see Genji, who’ll ask you what you thought of the hike. The next choice isn’t grammatically correct; it’s an error on Blizzard’s end. But you’ll need to choose the one that says, It was worth it here to be with you.

Genji will then take you to meet his master, Zenyatta. The next set of choices doesn’t influence the ending, so you can choose which one you like the most, like the fist bump. Zenyatta then proceeds to embarrass Genji and talk about his struggles. And will quickly excuse himself, leaving you alone with Genji. He asks you, do you think it’s possible to know your true self? You must then choose the answer, I’m not sure, but you can try.

A heartwarming moment follows, and you can choose to be Genji’s friend or lover. You must select the option “Accept Genji’s Love.” And now, you’ve won Genji’s heart.

Even though there are quite a few choices, this is how to romance Genji in Loverwatch, the Overwatch 2 dating sim.