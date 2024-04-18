Overwatch 2 cracks down on ‘unapproved peripherals’ allowing mouse, keyboard on console

Cheating is rampant in online games these days, especially free-to-play ones like Overwatch 2. And it even happens on console.

In OW2‘s newest Director’s Take blog, gameplay engineer Daniel Razza explained the steps Blizzard is taking to ensure fair play on console, taking aim at players who use “unapproved peripherals” to gain an unfair advantage.

Play fair! Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Our goal is for Overwatch 2 to be a great experience no matter what platform you play on,” Razza said. “The game feels best when matches are close and competitive, and everyone plays on a level playing field. To help achieve this, we’ve tailored the game experience on console by adding console-specific features such as aim assist, which helps bridge the difference in precision of aim between a mouse and a controller. Unfortunately, some players on console have been using devices that allow them to use a mouse and keyboard while tricking the console into thinking that the inputs are coming from a controller.”

Razza explained that some peripherals are for accessibility, but the ones in question, dubbed “unapproved peripherals,” aim to take advantage of aim assist while using peripherals “that were never intended to benefit” from accessibility features. A common, popular peripheral is made by a company known as XIM.

Blizzard now has “high confidence” in detecting which players are using these unfair aids, and based on its data, they’re usually found in Grand Master or Champion rank. Beginning in season 11, those detected using unapproved peripherals will be restricted from Competitive Play for a week, and will then be matched exclusively with other mouse and keyboard players after a second offense. But immediate action is coming for those who have already been caught cheating.

“Over the next few weeks, there will be permanent account bans against players who are the most severe abusers of unapproved peripherals,” Razza said. “These actions will be targeted towards high-ranked players who have been reported by others and who our data clearly shows are using an unapproved peripheral.”

Season 11 for OW2 will likely begin sometime in June.

